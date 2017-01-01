Sarah is thoughtful
Sarah and Ibrahim are friends. Sarah thinks about the anniversary of the moment they met and would like to send Ibrahim a text on the anniversary day. However, she is concerned that she will forget to do so on the right day.
Sarah schedules a moment
Sarah grabs her phone and opens Scheduled. She writes a heartfelt message to Ibrahim and plans it for the anniversary day.
Get reminded when it matters
It's Friday morning, the day of the anniversary. Sarah gets notified by Scheduled, and selects her favourite messenger app to send the heartfelt message she already wrote in Scheduled. Ibrahim reads the text message and is excited to receive it on this important date.